National Rose Day 2021: Celebrate with refreshing summer wine from ALDI

Summer is almost here - and we need refreshing food and beverages to go with it! So it's Rosé Day on WCL! Registered Dietitian, nutritionist and author Dawn Jackson Blatner is back with some light, refreshing options for our favorite summer wine. And the best value on a variety of Rosé wines is as close as your neighborhood ALDI! From the Exquisite Collection Ctes de Provence Rosé to their single serve Espritza Rosé canned wine - ALDI has you covered! Plus remember - count on ALDI for low prices in every aisle, every day!

Here are Dawn's recipes:

ROSÉ RASPBERRY LEMONADE
all the fun of rosé with half the alcohol

INGREDIENTS
4 ounces sparkling water
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1 teaspoon Simply Nature Organic Raspberry Preserves

4 ounces your favorite rosé from ALDI
a few fresh raspberries

DIRECTIONS
1) In a flute glass, stir sparkling water, lemon juice & preserves.
2) Top with rosé and fresh raspberries.

ROSÉ RANCH

INGREDIENTS
1/2 cup Simply Nature Organic Greek Yogurt

1 teaspoon your favorite rosé from ALDI
1/4 teaspoon onion powder
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon sea salt
1/2 teaspoon dried parsley

DIRECTIONS
Stir ingredients together & serve with cut veggies.
