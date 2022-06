National Rose Day 2021: Celebrate with refreshing summer wine from ALDI

ROSÉ RASPBERRY LEMONADE

ROSÉ RANCH

Summer is almost here - and we need refreshing food and beverages to go with it! So it's Rosé Day on WCL! Registered Dietitian, nutritionist and author Dawn Jackson Blatner is back with some light, refreshing options for our favorite summer wine. And the best value on a variety of Rosé wines is as close as your neighborhood ALDI! From the Exquisite Collection Ctes de Provence Rosé to their single serve Espritza Rosé canned wine - ALDI has you covered! Plus remember - count on ALDI for low prices in every aisle, every day!For specials, locations and more visit ALDI.us Here are Dawn's recipes:all the fun of rosé with half the alcohol4 ounces sparkling water1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice1 teaspoon Simply Nature Organic Raspberry Preserves4 ounces your favorite rosé from ALDIa few fresh raspberries1) In a flute glass, stir sparkling water, lemon juice & preserves.2) Top with rosé and fresh raspberries.1/2 cup Simply Nature Organic Greek Yogurt1 teaspoon your favorite rosé from ALDI1/4 teaspoon onion powder1/4 teaspoon garlic powder1/4 teaspoon sea salt1/2 teaspoon dried parsleyStir ingredients together & serve with cut veggies.