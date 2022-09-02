COVID-19 pandemic blamed for major drop in math, reading scores among 9-year-olds

A new national study finds math and reading scores for America's 9-year-old students fell sharply during the pandemic.

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- Experts are blaming the pandemic for a major drop in math and reading scores for 9-year-old students.

Results from what is known as the "Nation's Report Card" show the largest decline in reading since 1990, and the first-ever decline in math.

"We are seeing the impact of the pandemic and the impact of students being in isolation and experiencing collective trauma," said Dr. Carolyn Theard-Griggs, National Louis University.

According to a study by the National Center for Education Statistics released Thursday, test scores around the country during the pandemic dropped for the first time in at least three decades.

"This is a generational impact for this entire population of students," District U-46 Supt. Tony Sanders said.

The study found math scores dropped by an average of 7 points among 9-year-olds. In reading, they dropped by 5 points. Educators say those gaps are similar for students at all grade levels.

"I'm very concerned about these scores and I know we have the resources now and we need to maintain the same level or urgency we had two years ago to get our students back in, to making sure our students get support," U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said.

Researchers found the drop in test scores even more dramatic among low-income and minority populations.

"We have amazing teachers that are doing amazing work to catch them up, but it's not gonna be made up in one or two years," Sanders said. "This is gonna take years to overcome the learning loss over the last couple years."

In District U-46, they say the pandemic not only put students behind academically, but socially as well. To address that, they've hired additional social workers and counselors in schools.