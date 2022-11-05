Native American history could soon be a new requirement in Illinois public schools

If passed, the Native American curriculum requirement would go into effect in the 2024-2025 school year.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Native American leaders are pushing for a Native American history requirement for Illinois public school students.

Legislation is expected to be proposed in the upcoming session in Springfield.

Many in the Native American community say their history has been overlooked in Illinois classrooms.

"You can't teach history without American Indian history, and yet, that's what's been done for all these years," said Dr. Dorene Wiese, with the American Indian Association of Illinois.

Dr. Wiese said says many people don't even know Native Americans still exist.

"We always get questions: 'Aare there still Indian people? We thought they were all dead.' Or, 'Do you still live in a teepee' from the little kids," Dr. Wiese said.

Dr. Wiese and other leaders in the Native American community are pushing for a law that would require their history be taught in K-12 public schools in Illinois.

"In order for us to be accountable as a nation [ and ] as a country, we have to recognize where we started," said Melodi Serna, with the American Indian Center of Chicago.

There was legislation introduced earlier this year in Springfield by Rockford State Representative Maurice West. It was put on hold to allow for more involvement from the Native American community.

"We have been meeting regularly and talking about the language," Dr. Wiese said.

Now, they're hopeful that this current draft of legislation will become law, and that Illinois students will have a better understanding of Native American history and culture.

"We can talk about the many things Native Americans have contributed to this country in such a mindful way and if we teach that to our young folks, then maybe we can stop being dehumanized in mascots," Serna said.

