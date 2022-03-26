soldier killed

Bodies of Marines killed in NATO exercise helicopter crash return to US

EMBED <>More Videos

Bodies of Marines killed in NATO exercise returned to US

DOVER, Del. -- The bodies of four Marines who died in a military aircraft crash during a NATO exercise were transferred back to the U.S. Friday.

The U.S. Marine Corps said an Osprey aircraft crashed on March 18 in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle, killing the four Marines. Officials with the Marines said Saturday that hundreds of U.S. Marines, sailors, service members and civilians rendered final salutes to the fallen Marines in Bod, Norway, early Friday.

Marine Corps identifies 4 killed in NATO exercise crash


EMBED More News Videos



- Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

- Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, 27, of Leominster, Massachusetts.

- Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio.

- Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky.

The men were all assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing stationed at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina. They were taking part in a long-planned NATO exercise called Cold Response, which authorities said was unrelated to Russia's war in Ukraine.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncnew river air stationindianamassachusettsohiokentuckynatou.s. & worldmarinesplane crashsoldier killed
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SOLDIER KILLED
Marine Corps identifies 4 killed in NATO exercise crash
4 US troops die in Norway plane crash; unrelated to Ukraine
Naperville library hosts portraits of 300 fallen soldiers
WWII soldier's remains return to Chicago after 76 years
TOP STORIES
Police locate person of interest in fatal Rosemont mall shooting
Thief caught stealing gas from 10 cars at Hazel Crest dealership
Taylor Hawkins death: Details emerge about emergency response to hotel
CTA employee involved in Red Line station fight-turned-shooting
Milk of Magnesia recalled due to possible contamination: FDA
Biden delivers message to Ukraine amid war with Russia
1 dead, 1 injured in bus crash on I-90, ISP says
Show More
Cancel subscription: How to avoid falling victim to surprise charges
Chance The Rapper, African artist collaborate on new exhibit at MCA
IL Supreme Court rules officials can use campaign funds for lawyers
2 found dead inside South Side home, Chicago police say
Chicago Weather: Blustery, cold Saturday
More TOP STORIES News