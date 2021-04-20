Business

Navy Pier to begin phased reopening on April 30

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Navy Pier has announced that it begin a phased-in reopening on April 30, with restored public access to some outdoor spaces and attractions.

Navy Pier has been temporarily closed to the public since Labor Day.

The areas that will be open to the public are Navy Pier parking garages, Polk Bros Park, Peoples Energy Welcome Pavilion, North and South Docks, Pier Park (including select rides and attractions), East End Plaza, tour boats and cruises, the new Sable hotel, and select restaurants at limited capacity.

Restaurants open during the initial reopening phase include Billy Goat Tavern, Giordano's, Harry Caray's Tavern, Margaritaville, Odyssey, Offshore Rooftop and Bar, Shoreline Sightseeing, Seadog and more.

The hours of operation will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

To celebrate the reopening, Navy Pier will be hosting a 10-minute fireworks show every Saturday in May at 9 p.m. until Memorial Day Weekend.

For more information on Navy Pier's reopening plans, visit navypier.org/plan-your-visit/covid-19-information.
