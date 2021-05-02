Navy Pier fireworks return; Chicagoans enjoy first weekend of relaxed COVID-19 restrictions

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The windy weather didn't stop the fireworks from returning to Navy Pier for the first time in months.Saturday night's show along Chicago's lakefront was dedicated to the healthcare workers who are busy keeping the city safe."It is like a carnival, everyone is out and about, the weather is amazing," said Ishmeet Lamba.It's the first weekend of relaxed restrictions as the city's COVID-19 metrics continue to improve.Chicago is now allowing higher capcity across several industries including increasing indoor and outdoor dining.Robert's Pizza and Dough in the Streeterville neighborhood is booked and busy."The change when the weather hits is remarkable, with the Navy Pier now open, the difference today has been remarkable," said owner Robert GarveyRobert's has dozens of outdoor tables along the Riverwalk and is now seeing a long-awaited boost in sales."We saw a lot of people being vaccinated, people that I had not seen for a year now in the last six weeks are back and drinking martinis and enjoying life again," said Garvey.Visitos also returned to Navy Pier."I am glad that people are out enjoying themselves," said Renee Casey.The pier was preparing for the first of a series of Saturday night fireworks shows."I have seen this place dead for a year, it finally looks like back to normal," said Lamba.Although the restrictions are rolling back, doctors are reminding people to stay vigilant."Although we have good data that suggests 95% of transmission occurs indoors, we still have to be thoughtful about risks as we go into various events," said Dr. Jay Bhatt, ABC News Medical Contributor. "I think we are going to have an amazing summer and enjoy being able to go out again."