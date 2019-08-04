Fatal multi-vehicle crash on Edens Expressway; northbound lanes closed, police say

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- One person is dead and several others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday on Edens Expressway at Gross Point Road, according to Illinois State Police.All northbound lanes are shut down.Police said at about 1:37 a.m. they received a call for a fatal crash involving at least three passenger vehicles. Authorities did not provide information about any of the vehicles involved.A passenger in one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.Police said two other people were transported to local hospitals with serious but non-life threatening injuries.The cause of the crash has not yet been released.State police are still investigating.