NB lanes of I-57 closed after car hit by bullets in Calumet Park

A car was riddled with bullets in the northbound lanes of I-57 in Calumet Park Friday morning.

By
CALUMET PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
The northbound lanes of I-57 are closed after a car was hit by bullets on the expressway in Calumet Park Friday morning.

Illinois State Police responded at about 2 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the northbound lanes at 119th Street.
CHECK LIVE CONDITIONS ON THE ABC7 TRAFFIC MAP


Police found a car that was shot several times, with bullet holes all over the driver's side. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The northbound lanes of I-57 are closed from 127th Street to 119th Street as police investigate. The Illinois Department of Transportation said that lanes could reopen by 5:30 or 5:45 a.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficshootingexpressway shootingCalumet Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 killed, 1 hurt in hit-and-run crash; witnesses say crash seemed intentional
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with light showers Friday
Crime spree in southwest suburbs injures cop, construction worker
What we know about disappearance of Wis. girl Jayme Closs
Chicago winter outlook favors milder weather, according to NOAA
Company selling 'nosewarmers' - earmuffs for your nose
Stay in River North hotel's killer H.H. Holmes suite... if you dare
Chicago gets Second City title for... pizza?
Show More
Chicago Survivors nonprofit hosts Harvesting Hope benefit
Breast cancer survivors treat themselves at #GraceMoment
Breast cancer gel being tested in Chicago
Amber Alert canceled; abducted 7-month-old girl found
More News