NB lanes of I-57 closed after car hit by bullets in Calumet Park

The northbound lanes of I-57 are closed after a car was hit by bullets on the expressway in Calumet Park Friday morning.Illinois State Police responded at about 2 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the northbound lanes at 119th Street.Police found a car that was shot several times, with bullet holes all over the driver's side. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.The northbound lanes of I-57 are closed from 127th Street to 119th Street as police investigate. The Illinois Department of Transportation said that lanes could reopen by 5:30 or 5:45 a.m.