NB lanes of I-57 reopened after car hit by bullets in Calumet Park

The northbound lanes of I-57 are closed after a car was hit by bullets on the expressway in Calumet Park Friday morning.

CALUMET PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
The northbound lanes of I-57 have reopened after being closed for a shooting investigation in Calumet Park Friday morning.

Illinois State Police responded at about 2 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the northbound lanes at 119th Street.
Police found a car that was shot several times, with bullet holes all over the driver's side. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The northbound lanes of I-57 were closed from 127th Street to 119th Street as police investigated. Lanes were reopened at about 5:45 a.m.
