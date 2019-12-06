stabbing

NB Red Line service resumes after man stabbed at CTA Fullerton station in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO -- Northbound CTA Red Line trains were resuming service with delays Friday morning after a man was stabbed at the Fullerton station in Lincoln Park.

Howard-bound trains were halted because of "police activity" shortly after 6 a.m. at the station, 943 W. Fullerton Ave., according to service alerts from the CTA. Service resumed with residual delays shortly before 7 a.m.

Chicago police said dispatchers received calls about a person stabbed and a battery in progress at 6:06 a.m. at the station. One person was stabbed in the leg or thigh.

Chicago Fire Department officials said a man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition with a "small laceration to a lower extremity."

Further details about the incident were not immediately available.

