NB Red Line trains halted in Lincoln Park as police respond to reports of stabbing at Fullerton station

CHICAGO -- Northbound CTA Red Line trains were halted Friday morning as police responded to reports of a stabbing at the Fullerton station in Lincoln Park.Howard-bound trains were halted because of "police activity" shortly after 6 a.m. at the station, 943 W. Fullerton Ave., according to service alerts from the CTA.Chicago police said dispatchers received calls about a person stabbed and a battery in progress at 6:06 a.m. at the station. Further details on the incident were not immediately available.