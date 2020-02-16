NBA All-Star Weekend: LA Lakers' Anthony Davis, Kanye West, Chaka Khan return home for Chicago showcase game

Proudly watching the #NBAAllStarGame in the greatest basketball town in the world. pic.twitter.com/OxxWqLZLTe — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) February 17, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As NBA All-Star Weekend came to a close, fans from across the globe gathered at Chicago's United Center.Some of the biggest basketball legends have held several days of events around the city, attracting thousands of fans.The hype all culminated around Sunday's All-Star Game, where LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo faced off in the nail-biter that ended in free throws.The team led by the Los Angeles Lakers star ended up pulling off a narrow 157-155 win.Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis, Kanye West and Chaka Khan were just some of the Chicago natives who returned home for the showcase game Sunday.Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined several celebrities, including Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Hudson, who filled the United Center's stands Sunday."My mother in law lives two blocks away. My son and I decided to just come over here and hang and be part of this," said Jaime Garcia."Unfortunately, we weren't able to get tickets to the game tonight," said NBA fan Brittney Porter. "We just wanted to come pass the stadium and kind of, partake in the All-Star Weekend fun."Mark Capito flew in from California.A friend gifted him a ticket and this is the second All-Star Game he's attended. He's looking forward to seeing his favorite player, LeBron James, in action, as well as the tribute to Kobe Bryant."The Kobe tribute is going to be a very special one," Capito said. "He was a one-of-a-kind player."It's been more than 30 years since the NBA's All Stars hit the court in Chicago."It is amazing. It's the city I was born in, so it is good to see all the NBA come here," said Emiliano Ruvalcaba.NBA fans and media from across the world are getting to see all that Chicago has to offer."It is really fun, but it is really cold," said Japanese journalist Kohey Kosaka. "But I like Chicago."A native Chicagoan was behind the whistle at Sunday's All-Star Game.Referee Marc Davis, who graduated from St. Ignatius High School, has officiated over 1,300 NBA games. He's a no-nonsense referee who attended the Naval Academy and graduated from Howard University.Davis said that although he has reffed in the NBA finals, Sunday's game is extremely special to him."This All-Star Game, I am so excited about. I mean being a native Chicagoan, I love Chicago," Davis said. "Now the spotlight of the world and the sport's world is going to be shining on us."