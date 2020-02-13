Balling with the Stars is warm up for NBA All Star Weekend 2020

CHICAGO -- Chicago is warming up for the NBA All Star Weekend with Balling with the Stars.
The event at Urban Prep Academy's Englewood campus brought out celebrities like Chance the Rapper, G Herbo and Windy City LIVE's Val Warner.
Chance and G Herbo were captains of the two competing teams.
