Sports

Balling with the Stars is warm up for NBA All Star Weekend 2020

CHICAGO -- Chicago is warming up for the NBA All Star Weekend with Balling with the Stars.

RELATED: NBA All-Star Game: Everything you need to know about the 2020 showcase weekend in Chicago

The event at Urban Prep Academy's Englewood campus brought out celebrities like Chance the Rapper, G Herbo and Windy City LIVE's Val Warner.

Chance and G Herbo were captains of the two competing teams.

RELATED: Chance the Rapper is ready to put Chicago in the NBA All Star Weekend spotlight
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschicagoenglewoodcelebritybasketball
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News