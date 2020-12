NBA and NBPA Announce COVID-19 Test Results pic.twitter.com/XnUwEAI4TI — NBPA (@TheNBPA) December 2, 2020

NEW YORK -- The NBA says 48 players have tested positive for the coronavirus since testing resumed last week.The league and National Basketball Players Association said 546 players were tested between Nov. 24-30 in the initial phase of testing after returning to team markets.That means about 9% of the tests were positive.Any player with a confirmed positive test is isolated until cleared by rules established by the league and union in accordance with CDC guidance.