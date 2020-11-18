NBA Draft 2020: Chicago Bulls set to pick 4th; LaMelo Ball , Anthony Edwards expected to be among top picks

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 2020 NBA Draft gets underway Wednesday night, with the Chicago Bulls owning the fourth overall pick.The draft begins at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN. Instead of being held in New York, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will announce the picks from the ESPN campus in Bristol, Connecticut.Anthony Edwards, the freshman guard from Georgia is one of the leading candidates to be picked first by the Minnesota Timberwolves. LaMelo Ball, a guard who skipped college to play professionally overseas, and 7-foot-1 Memphis freshman center James Wiseman are the other headliners in the class.The Chicago Bulls also own a second pick, which comes 44th overall.Last year, the Bulls selected guard Coby White with the seventh overall pick.The Bulls have picked fourth four previous times, selecting Eddy Curry in 2001, Marcus Fizer in 2000, Kelvin Ramsey in 1980 and Tom Boerwinkle in 1968.