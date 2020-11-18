Sports

NBA Draft 2020: Chicago Bulls set to pick 4th; LaMelo Ball , Anthony Edwards expected to be among top picks

LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards expected to be among top picks
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

In this file photo, LaMelo Ball of the Illawarra Hawks carries the ball up during their game against the Sydney Kings in the Australian Basketball League in Sydney.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 2020 NBA Draft gets underway Wednesday night, with the Chicago Bulls owning the fourth overall pick.

The draft begins at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN. Instead of being held in New York, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will announce the picks from the ESPN campus in Bristol, Connecticut.

Anthony Edwards, the freshman guard from Georgia is one of the leading candidates to be picked first by the Minnesota Timberwolves. LaMelo Ball, a guard who skipped college to play professionally overseas, and 7-foot-1 Memphis freshman center James Wiseman are the other headliners in the class.

The Chicago Bulls also own a second pick, which comes 44th overall.

Last year, the Bulls selected guard Coby White with the seventh overall pick.

The Bulls have picked fourth four previous times, selecting Eddy Curry in 2001, Marcus Fizer in 2000, Kelvin Ramsey in 1980 and Tom Boerwinkle in 1968.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschicago bullsnbanba draft
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tier 3 COVID-19 restrictions announced for IL, 12,601 new cases reported
Lyons man charged in Bridgeview car theft, kidnapping of boy, police say
CPS Board meets after announcement of return to in-person learning
Man arrested after failed carjacking attempt, running across Edens: CPD
Boeing 737 Max update: FAA clears plane to fly again
Market on wheels brings fresh produce to communities in need
Walmart announces free Thanksgiving dinner for everyone
Show More
A legal look at Gov. Pritzker's 10th disaster declaration
FDA approves 1st at-home rapid COVID test
Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon
Happy Birthday, Mickey Mouse!
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, windy Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News