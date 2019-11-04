halloween

11-year-old dies after church Halloween event in North Carolina

OAK RIDGE, N.C. (AP) -- An 11-year-old boy who attended a church Halloween event in North Carolina has been fatally injured.

News outlets report Noah Chambers was pronounced dead Sunday, two days after being hit by a vehicle in Oak Ridge. He was attempting to cross the road at the "trunk-or-treat" event at Bethel United Methodist Church.

Chambers was a student at Rockingham County Middle School. Principal Moriah Dollarhite says crisis counselors will be at the school Monday to help students. A statement also says the school will hold a moment of silence, and students will have the opportunity to make cards for the family.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol says the driver who struck Chambers was not speeding or impaired. No charges have been filed.
