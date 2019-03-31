Crime & Safety

North Carolina man charged with rape, kidnapping after holding woman captive for three months, deputies say

EMBED <>More Videos

North Carolina man charged with rape, kidnapping after holding woman captive for three months, deputies say

ST. PAULS, N.C. -- A man has been charged with rape and kidnapping after a woman said she had been held captive for three months, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies arrested Earl Sinclair Jr. (also known as Romulus Arkbar Sinclair) on March 27 in Person County, WTVD reported.



According to a Facebook post from the Robeson County Sheriff's Office, the investigation was started on March 20. The victim was found in the road, after jumping out of a car driven by Sinclair in the St. Pauls area.

The victim, who has not been identified, reported that she was held captive in her bedroom by Sinclair and sexually assaulted on multiple occasions over the past three months.

Sinclair had been wanted by the Robeson County Sheriff's Office for multiple felonies occurring from Dec. 22, 2018 to March 21, 2019.

He has been charged with first degree forcible rape, crimes against nature, first degree kidnapping, second degree kidnapping and possession of firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held in the custody of the Durham County Detention Facility without bond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyncrapekidnapping
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Cook County sheriff deputy killed, teen in custody in high-speed crash
Illinois State Police trooper dies after being hit by wrong-way driver near Libertyville
1 killed, 4 wounded in East Garfield Park shooting
Man, 37, charged in Zion drug bust
Newsviews: Chicago's historic mayoral runoff election
Dramatic chase ends with dangerous standoff in California
WWII soldier missing for 75 years laid to rest
Show More
Florida meteor burns brilliant blue-green in the night sky: VIDEO
Dodger Stadium fight leaves 47-year-old man critically hurt
Where to find iconic 'Game of Thrones' chair in NYC
Take control of your finances during Money Smart Week
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny and cold Sunday
More TOP STORIES News