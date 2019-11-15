Marine murder suspect who abandoned Camp Lejeune post believed to be in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. -- Virginia police officers are looking for Michael Brown, a murder suspect believed to have killed his mother's boyfriend.
Brown is a Marine who was stationed at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina. Officials say he abandoned his post on October 18.
On November 9, Brown's mother's boyfriend, Rodney Brown, 54, was found dead in Hardy, Virginia.
Investigators believe Brown is responsible for that homicide. They've charged him with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
As of Friday morning, Brown remains at large, according to law enforcement.
Authorities found Brown's RV in Roanoke, Virginia early Thursday morning, reported ABC affiliate WSET.
Brown is still considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is asked to call law enforcement immediately.
