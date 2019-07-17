'He just ran with a machete and my daughter:' North Carolina mom pleads for infant's return

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- A Fayetteville mother is pleading for the return of her 1-year-old daughter after her husband is seen on video taking off with the baby moments after setting their clothes on fire.

The last time Raven Williams saw her daughter Amani was on the surveillance video.

It was posted to Facebook and shows her 1-year-old standing just feet away from a blazing fire.



"I get an alert on my phone and I look live and see my husband dragging all of my things out to the backyard and lighting them aflame," said Williams.

The fire comes after a fallout. She and her husband Christopher had a heated argument Saturday night.

Raven called police as she watched from a video surveillance mobile app.

"I see my husband on camera still standing in the backyard with police officers in the front yard. Moments after with a machete in his hands and my daughter on his hip he slices the cameras," said Williams.

Police never found Christopher Williams on Saturday.

Raven says she was expecting an Amber Alert and when that didn't happen - she filed a domestic violence protective order that said her husband needs to stay away, but bring Amani back home.

"So even with me having the emergency restraining order protect me and my children, it means nothing until they serve it to him and they can't find him," said Williams.

ABC7 Chicago's sister station, WTVD couldn't reach Christopher Williams. Crews went by the home and saw a some sort of notice on the door, the burn pile in the back yard but no sign of Williams or Amani.

WTVD asked Fayetteville police whether there was a search for Amani Williams.

"There's not an active search for the child as much as there is a search for Mr. Williams," said Lt. Gary Womble.

Authorities said once they find Williams, they'll be able to check on Amani. Meanwhile, her mother Raven said she fears for her daughter's safety.

"I don't know what he's capable of now," said Williams.

Fayetteville police say they don't believe the child is in any danger.

"The child is with the father and until we get evidence that the child is in danger it doesn't meet the criteria for an Amber Alert," said Lt. Womble.

The criteria for Amber Alerts can be found here.
