Mother sold cocaine while child, 1, was with her in Raleigh hotel room, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A Raleigh woman has been arrested after reportedly selling drugs out of a hotel room where she and her 1-year-old child were living.

Officers said 34-year-old Saquanna Thorpe was using her room at the Budgetel Inn & Suites in downtown Raleigh to sell and store cocaine.

Officers executed a search warrant in the hotel room on April 12 where Thorpe and her baby were living. During the search, officers found her to be in possession of more than 7 grams of cocaine, two digital scales and plastic baggies.

Officials also said Thorpe gave an officer a false name and date of birth for her child during an interview.

Thorpe was arrested Saturday and faces multiple charges including misdemeanor child abuse, possession with intent to sell/distribute cocaine and to keep and maintain a vehicle, dwelling or other place for use, storage, or sale of a controlled substance.
