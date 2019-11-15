NC murder suspect who abandoned Marine post believed to be in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. -- Virginia police officers are looking for Michael Brown, a murder suspect believed to have killed his mother's boyfriend.

Brown is a Marine who was stationed at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina. Officials say he abandoned his post on October 18.

On November 9, Brown's mother's boyfriend, Rodney Brown, 54, was found dead in Hardy, Virginia.

Investigators believe Brown is responsible for that homicide. They've charged him with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

As of Friday morning, Brown remains at large, according to law enforcement.

Authorities found Brown's RV in Roanoke, Virginia, early Thursday morning, reported ABC affiliate WSET.

Brown is still considered armed and dangerous.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north carolinavirginiacrimefugitivemanhuntu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Fired ambassador to Ukraine testifies in impeachment hearing
West Side elementary school on lockdown after man shot dead outside, police say
World's largest Starbucks opens Friday on Magnificent Mile:
NFL Brawl: Browns' Garrett suspended indefinitely after helmet hit
Roger Stone found guilty of witness tampering, lying to Congress
9-year-old child genius to graduate university with electrical engineering degree
Ice Castles return to Lake Geneva in new location
Show More
Father of U of I scholar killer says he thinks son embellished during secret FBI recordings
CFD breaks ground on new $30M state-of-the-art fire station facility
Doctors warn about dangers and spread of eyelash lice
Santa Clarita, California, school shooting victims recovering
Scientists need 10,000 dogs for largest-ever study of aging in canines
More TOP STORIES News