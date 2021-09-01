1 injured, all other safe in North Carolina high school school shooting: Officials

EMBED <>More Videos

Shooting prompts lockdown at Winston-Salem's Mount Tabor High School

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- One student was injured and all others are safe after a shooting was reported at a North Carolina high school.

Police are actively searching for the suspect, officials said.

"We have no confirmed information of any other shootings or injuries," the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

This is a breaking news update. A previous version of this report is below.

A North Carolina high school was on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after a shooting on campus, authorities said.

The Winston-Salem Police Department tweeted that a shooting occurred at Mount Tabor High School and the campus had been secured. Officers were "doing everything possible to keep students safe," according to the tweet.

The department said it was "actively investigating what happened" but had no further details immediately.



Police blocked roads to the school and numerous emergency vehicles were on the scene. Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the incident, according to the agency's Charlotte office.

Parents frantic for information parked their cars on the sidewalks several blocks from the high school as police directed traffic away from the campus. Students and parents could be seen walking away from the campus toward a nearby shopping center.

The city tweeted that parents should not respond to the school, which has an enrollment of more than 1,500 students, but go to a nearby grocery store and await further instructions for picking up students.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said students were being transported in stages to a YMCA to be reunited with parents.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north carolinaschool shootingshootingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2nd life ring placed in Rogers Park after teen drowning removed
Jeep full of gifts stolen as bride-to-be leaves River North shower
Officers, paramedics charged in Elijah McClain's 2019 death
IL reports 5,178 COVID cases, 26 deaths
2 CPD officers charged with beating teen during January arrest
Bartlett teen charged in fatal rollover crash
Walgreens joins other retailers in starting pay boost
Show More
Man shot while driving girl to school on West Side: CFD
Man dies after being found shot outside West Side school
Woman accused of selling 250 fake COVID vaccine cards over Instagram
Chicago murders, shootings up from last year: CPD Aug. crime numbers
Facebook group tracks down serial egg thrower on North, NW sides
More TOP STORIES News