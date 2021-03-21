Loyola University, U of I meet in 2nd round of NCAA basketball tournament for first time since 1963

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The University of Illinois will face Loyola in the NCAA men's basketball tournament Sunday.Illinois is the Big Ten tournament champions and the first seed in the Midwest. The team defeated Drexel 78-49 in the first round.Eight-seed Loyola took down Georgia Tech 71-60 in the first round of the tournament."I think it's great for Illinois basketball. I mean you got two ranked teams going at it. It's been a basketball-passionate state. I know the city of Chicago is, and I know Champaign is, and to see that, going for a ticket for the Sweet 16. I know there'll be a lot of eyes in basketball at the forefront, not only in the state, but in the country," said Porter Moser, Loyola head coach."It's very easy to get wrapped up in the storylines. I don't I have to look it at from a basketball perspective of, you know, next game. It's great for our state. I think it speaks volume for their program and the job Porter's done. It can't be anything but great for the state," said Brad Underwood, Illinois head coach.Now the Ramblers and the Fighting Illini face off as two hometown teams for Chicago and Illinois. The last time the two teams faced off in the tournament was in 1963."I watched Loyola's run, you know when they made it to the Final Four and the year before that. I always, you know, root for Chicago teams. No matter whoever is in the tournament, you know, if it's anyone close to home, I always root for them," said Ayo Dosunmu."It's been a lot of excitement. The guys, including myself, we're all ready for it. Even I had trouble sleeping just because I'm so amped up, and so much like the other guys. We're all ready for it. It's going to be a good game," said Keith Clemons, Loyola guard.The game will start at 11:10 a.m.