Chicago shooting: 2 women shot on Near North Side, police say

CHICAGO -- Two women were shot and wounded on the Near North Side early Saturday, just a mile from where a shooting wounded a 14-year-old boy last month.

Chicago police officers on foot patrol heard shots and found the two women in the first block of West Division Street around 3:15 a.m., police said.


One of them, 29, was grazed in the head and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition. The other, 26, was shot in the left leg and buttocks and was also taken Northwestern in good condition.

A suspect was taken into custody after a brief chase and a weapon was recovered, police said. No charges have been announced.


On June 4, about a mile away, a 14-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man were shot in the 1300 block of North Hudson Avenue, police said. The boy was struck in the abdomen and leg, and the man in the upper chest, police said.

Both attacks occurred in the 18th Police District where shootings are up 82% from last year and crime overall is up 66%, according to police data.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
