Near North stabbing leaves man seriously hurt, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is seriously hurt after being stabbed on the Near North Side.

A 26-year-old man was stabbed after a verbal dispute early Saturday morning, police said.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. near the 1000-block of North Clark Street.

The victim suffered multiple stab wounds from an unknown object to the chest, pelvic area and arm before he was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

Police are now searching for the suspect.

No one is in custody at this time, but detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagonear north sidechicago crimestabbing
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6th confirmed case of COVID-19 in Ill. is CPS employee: officials
1 injured in Gage Park exchange of gunfire involving off-duty cop
Waves up to 20 feet high batter NW Indiana lakeshore
Coronavirus News: What we know about COVID-19
Taxi driver testifies in trial for man accused of killing CPD Cmdr. Paul Bauer
Harvey Weinstein 'bragged about his ability to get people killed': prosecutors
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, warmer, breezy Saturday
Show More
Deep Dish Pizza? No, Deep Dish Cookie!
How to prevent cyberstalking, report cyberstalkers to FBI
Cook County commissioner resigns months after FBI raid
How to react to a tornado warning
1st Indiana case of COVID-19 reported
More TOP STORIES News