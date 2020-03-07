Near North stabbing leaves man seriously hurt, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is seriously hurt after being stabbed on the Near North Side.A 26-year-old man was stabbed after a verbal dispute early Saturday morning, police said.The incident happened just before 2 a.m. near the 1000-block of North Clark Street.The victim suffered multiple stab wounds from an unknown object to the chest, pelvic area and arm before he was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.Police are now searching for the suspect.No one is in custody at this time, but detectives are investigating.