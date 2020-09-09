Near West Side crash: Man, 28, riding Divvy bike near United Center hit, killed by car, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A man on a Divvy bike was hit and killed by a vehicle Wednesday on the Near West Side.The 28-year-old was riding south on Damen Avenue about 7:50 a.m. when an eastbound vehicle hit him in the intersection with Warren Boulevard, near United Center, according to Chicago police.The bicyclist was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released his identity.The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and told investigators he went through a yellow light and was unable to stop in time because of water on the street, police said. It was not immediately clear whether any citations were issued.Area Three detectives are investigating.