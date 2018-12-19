OMAHA, Neb. --Taxpayers in Omaha, Nebraska, will have to foot a six-figure medical bill for a suspect accused of shooting at police.
After police fired back, suspect John Ezell Jr. spent about a month in the hospital recovering from his wounds.
The total cost for his care was nearly $240,000 - and the city is on the hook for it.
"When the bill comes due we have to pay it," said Ben Gray, Omaha city council member told KETV. "I would imagine that you will see a couple council members hold their nose and vote 'yes,' but we have an obligation to take care of this."
The city's law department sent a letter to the council explaining the duty to pay up. Nebraska law requires a city to cover any necessary medical treatment given to patients while they're in police custody.
"The technical definition is that he was in police custody," Gray said.
Omaha police shot Ezell several times after a traffic stop in September by the gang unit. Officers said Ezell opened fire first, hitting Officer Ken Fortune in the shoulder.
Ezell spent about five weeks at Nebraska Medicine and still had one arm in a sling when he faced a judge in October.
"He didn't have medical insurance," Gray noted.
The total bill for Ezell's care was about $480,000. Through negotiations with the city, Nebraska Medicine agreed to halve the bill.
Gray said approving the payout is necessary, but not easy.
"I can't remember the last time we had a bill this big," Gray said.
Ezell was on probation on a weapons charge when he allegedly shot Fortune. He also faces a charge of attempted murder and is being held on $3 million bail.