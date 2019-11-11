trash

Needles, medical waste wash up on shore at Venice Beach on Calif. coast

By
LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- More than 100 needles and other medical waste items were found washed up on the shoreline in Venice on Sunday, prompting a beach closure and an investigation.

The medical waste consisted mostly of needles and lancets, which are used to prick fingers for blood samples.

Lifeguards found the items on the beach just south of the Venice Beach pier around 11:30 a.m. They closed off the beach while a cleanup effort was launched.

The beach reopened later in the afternoon, but lifeguards kept up a careful patrol on the beach and in the water to look out for any other items.

Authorities were investigating where the medical waste came from and how it ended up on the beach.

"I'm disgusted about it," said one local resident. "Number two, I'm concerned about where it comes from."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiabeachestrashmedicalu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRASH
Trash talking garbage bags speak to millennials
Crew of Volunteers Cleaning Up the Ocean Aboard the Glove Boat
8-year-old spends her summer picking up trash on the beach
More than 100 people clean up Humboldt Park
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory in effect, up to 6 inches of snow expected
Plane slides off runway at O'Hare Airport during snowstorm
1 killed, 3 critically injured after stabbing in Portage Park
Man, 25, charged with killing uncle of teen he had sex with in Burnside home: prosecutors
Chicago AccuWeather: Snowy Monday, with up to 6 inches expected
Veterans Day 2019: Where to celebrate the nation's veterans around Chicago
Commuters hold lunchtime 'eat-in' protest after man detained for eating sandwich on platform
Show More
Chicago World War II veteran, 94, struggles to access VA health benefits
Boy who saved siblings during drug cartel attack recalls rescue
Cook County warming centers open as Chicago area braces for snow Monday
Texas substitute teacher fired after allegedly beating student
Illinois veteran remembers deadliest battle for American troops in WWII
More TOP STORIES News