Chicago woman charged in Neiman Marcus smash-and-grab at Oakbrook mall

OAK BROOK, Ill. -- A 21-year-old woman has been arrested during a smash-and-grab robbery at a suburban Chicago Neiman Marcus store.Terri Collins of Chicago was charged with burglary and retail theft, the DuPage County state's attorney's office said Monday.Several people cut security wires off high-end coats Saturday afternoon in the Oak Brook store, grabbed coats and attempted to flee.Collins was arrested after a security guard knocked coats and wire cutters from her hands, the state's attorney's office said. Additional coats were recovered outside the store.The Associated Press was unable Monday afternoon to find a telephone number for Collins or determine if she has an attorney.More than a dozen people took more than $120,000 in merchandise in November from a Louis Vuitton store in the shopping center, according to the (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald.The thefts are among aof smash-and-grab crimes at high-end retail shops over the past few months. Groups of thieves smash windows and display cases then flee before police arrive.