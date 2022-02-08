smash and grab

Chicago woman charged in Neiman Marcus smash-and-grab at Oakbrook mall

Other Oakbrook mall stores, like Louis Vuitton, have been hit by similar thefts recently
EMBED <>More Videos

Oak Brook Louis Vuitton hit by 14 'grab-and-run' thieves: police

OAK BROOK, Ill. -- A 21-year-old woman has been arrested during a smash-and-grab robbery at a suburban Chicago Neiman Marcus store.

Terri Collins of Chicago was charged with burglary and retail theft, the DuPage County state's attorney's office said Monday.

Several people cut security wires off high-end coats Saturday afternoon in the Oak Brook store, grabbed coats and attempted to flee.

Collins was arrested after a security guard knocked coats and wire cutters from her hands, the state's attorney's office said. Additional coats were recovered outside the store.

RELATED: 14 thieves take $120K in merchandise from Oak Brook mall Louis Vuitton in grab-and-run, police say

The Associated Press was unable Monday afternoon to find a telephone number for Collins or determine if she has an attorney.

More than a dozen people took more than $120,000 in merchandise in November from a Louis Vuitton store in the shopping center, according to the (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald.

The thefts are among a national trend of smash-and-grab crimes at high-end retail shops over the past few months. Groups of thieves smash windows and display cases then flee before police arrive.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oak brookburglaryrobberymallsmash and grabretail
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SMASH AND GRAB
IL AG targets smash-and-grab crime with new legislation
Police deal with continuing crime in Chicago area
Hammond man arrested after stealing over a $1M worth of watches: CPD
ATMs targeted in 3 smash-and-grabs 20 minutes apart on NW Side
TOP STORIES
Suburban parents plan protests, lash out at schools with mask mandates
Oscar nominations 2022: See the full list of nominees
What Drew Peterson claims in bid to toss conviction
Governor's press conference upstaged by Dan Ryan shooting
How to safely store your COVID vaccine data on your smartphone
2 young men killed in Batavia crash ID'd; family of 3 injured
Records 'improperly' taken from White House found at Trump's club
Show More
2 found dead in Old Irving Park fire: CPD, CFD
Skokie approves Carvana tower near migratory bird path
IL AG targets smash-and-grab crime with new legislation
Chicago Weather: Foggy, milder Tuesday
Chicago police expand carjacking taskforce
More TOP STORIES News