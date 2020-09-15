Netflix 'Cheer' star Jerry Harris reportedly being investigated by FBI

By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The FBI is reportedly investigating Jerry Harris, the local breakout star of the Netflix series "Cheer."

USA Today reports that Harris is under investigation by the FBI, with sources telling the newspaper the FBI executed a search warrant at Harris' home in Naperville Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Harris issued a statement to ABC News denying that the star solicited sex and sexually explicit photographs from minors.

"We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager," the spokesperson said. "When the investigation is completed the true facts will be revealed."

Harris, who became a sensation following the January release of the cheerleading docuseries has "not" been charged with a crime.

A source told ABC News that no allegations pertain to physical activity, and that the FBI is only investigating Harris' text messages.
