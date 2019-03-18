Netherlands shooting: 'Multiple' people injured in shooting in tram, police say

The shooting took place in a residential area of the central Dutch city of Utrecht, according to authorities.

Police in the central Dutch city of Utrecht say on Twitter that "multiple" people have been injured as a result of a shooting in a tram in a residential neighborhood.

Utrecht police say that trauma helicopters were sent to the scene Monday and they are appealing to the public to stay away to allow first responders to do their work.

Police are considering the possibility of "terrorist motive."

Further details were not immediately available.
