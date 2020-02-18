2020 presidential election

What to know about Wednesday's Nevada Democratic debate: Time, channel

LAS VEGAS -- On Wednesday, Feb. 19, contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination will take the stage at the Paris Theater in Las Vegas for the final debate before Nevada's caucus this weekend.

In order to qualify, candidates either had to meet a polling threshold or win a pledged delegate in Iowa or New Hampshire earlier this month. According to an ABC News analysis, the following candidates have qualified to participate in the Nevada debate:

  • Former Vice President Joe Biden
  • Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg
  • Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg
  • Sen. Amy Klobuchar
  • Sen. Bernie Sanders
  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren


Moderators include Lester Holt, Chuck Todd, Hallie Jackson and Vanessa Hauc of NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo and Jon Ralston of The Nevada Independent. Candidates will be allotted 75 seconds for answers and 45 seconds for follow-ups.

The debate will be broadcast on NBC and MSNBC beginning at 9 p.m. ET and can also be live-streamed on The Nevada Independent's website.

The next Democratic presidential debate will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Gaillard Center in Charleston, South Carolina. It will be presented by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute. The South Carolina primaries will take place just days later.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnevadadebatepresidential racedemocrats2020 presidential electionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg qualifies for Nevada debate
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Biden: If you can't choose me over Trump, 'you ain't black'
Illinois vote by mail bill passes Senate, heads to governor for signature
Biden says he would not pardon Trump, block investigations
Obama calls White House response to COVID-19 'absolute chaotic disaster'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News