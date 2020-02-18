What to know about Wednesday's Nevada Democratic debate: Time, channel

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Sen. Bernie Sanders

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

LAS VEGAS -- On Wednesday, Feb. 19, contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination will take the stage at the Paris Theater in Las Vegas for the final debate before Nevada's caucus this weekend.In order to qualify, candidates either had to meet a polling threshold or win a pledged delegate in Iowa or New Hampshire earlier this month. According to an ABC News analysis, the following candidates have qualified to participate in the Nevada debate:Moderators include Lester Holt, Chuck Todd, Hallie Jackson and Vanessa Hauc of NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo and Jon Ralston of The Nevada Independent. Candidates will be allotted 75 seconds for answers and 45 seconds for follow-ups.The debate will be broadcast on NBC and MSNBC beginning at 9 p.m. ET and can also be live-streamed on The Nevada Independent's website.The next Democratic presidential debate will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Gaillard Center in Charleston, South Carolina. It will be presented by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute. The South Carolina primaries will take place just days later.