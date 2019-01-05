Nevada inmate Scott Raymond Dozier whose execution called off found dead in cell

Death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier. ((Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, File))

Authorities say a 48-year-old Nevada death-row inmate who wanted for two years to die, but whose execution was postponed twice, has been found dead in his cell from an apparent hanging.

State Department of Corrections spokeswoman Brooke Santina tells The Associated Press that Scott Raymond Dozier was found at 4:35 p.m. Saturday in a solo cell at a state prison in Ely (EE-lee).

Dozier gave up appeals and insisted the state carry out his 2007 death sentence for separate killings of methamphetamine drug trade associates in 2002 in Phoenix and Las Vegas.

Twice his lethal injection was scheduled, only to be stalled by court fights over a never-before-tried three-drug combination that prison officials planned to use.
