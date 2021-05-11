Timmothy Pitzen case: Age-progression image released of Aurora boy 10 years after disappearance

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Tuesday marks ten years since the disappearance of Timmothy Pitzen and The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has created a new age-progression image of what he might look like today at age 16.

On this day in 2011, Jeremy Pitzen dropped off his then 6-year-old son Timmothy at Greenman Elementary School in Aurora.

Surveillance video captured Timmothy's mother, 43-year-old Amy Fry Pitzen, picking him up. She told the school there was a family emergency.

Police said Pitzen took her son to Brookfield Zoo and to Key Lime Cove in Gurnee. On May 12, they checked into the Kalahari Resort in the Wisconsin Dells.

Timmothy and his mom were last seen together on the morning of May 13, checking out of the resort.

Police said Pitzen then checked herself into a motel in Rockford, Illinois, that night. She appeared to be alone.

She was found on May 14 after she died by suicide.

Police said Pitzen left a suicide note that said, "Tim is somewhere safe with people who love him and will care for him. You will never find him."

He has been missing ever since.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Aurora Police Department's Timmothy Pitzen Tip Line at (630) 256-5516.
