Coronavirus Chicago: New class of Chicago Fire Department paramedics to graduate amid COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The latest group of Chicago Fire Department paramedics are set to graduate Tuesday as the city continues to with the COVID-19 pandemic.Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Fire Department Commissioner Richard Ford will be on hand to congratulate the new paramedics.After the graduation ceremony, Mayor Lightfoot will join local union leaders to announce new support for first responders.The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website