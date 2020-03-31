coronavirus chicago

Coronavirus Chicago: New class of Chicago Fire Department paramedics to graduate amid COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The latest group of Chicago Fire Department paramedics are set to graduate Tuesday as the city continues to with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Fire Department Commissioner Richard Ford will be on hand to congratulate the new paramedics.

Coronavirus Illinois Update: Latest news on COVID-19 cases, Chicago area impact

After the graduation ceremony, Mayor Lightfoot will join local union leaders to announce new support for first responders.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.
