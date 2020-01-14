New clues could help ID Grundy County murder victim 'Jane Seneca Doe'

UNINCORPORATED SENECA, Ill. (WLS) -- Police say new clues could help identify the victim of a cold case murder in Grundy County.

It's been more than 40 years since the woman known as "Jane Seneca Doe" was found shot and killed. Her body was left in a ditch in unincorporated Seneca.

Now, decades later, investigators are working with a genetic genealogy group to figure out who this victim was.

They say she was likely born between 1948 and 1960. One set of grandparents was from Selma, Alabama, and her parents may have been from there, too. At least one branch of the family moved to Ohio.

If any of this information sounds familiar, investigators ask that you contact the Grundy County Coroner's office.
