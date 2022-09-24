New Cook County flag raised at Daley Plaza ceremony

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For years, the Cook County flag was considered by flag enthusiasts to be a bit of a dud - known in the flag world by the derogatory acronym SOB: seal on a bedsheet.

That all changed in June with the "big reveal" of a new county flag that was the result of a design contest that was open to students from the county's 500-plus high schools.

The new flag is set to be revealed at 3 p.m. Saturday at Daley Plaza in Chicago. The new flag will replace the current flag, which was designed in 1961.

The winning design came from Drew Duffy, a senior at Glenbrook South High School.

A "Y" shape that symbolizes the Chicago River's split at Wolf Point anchors the new flag. Its green outline symbolizes riverbanks, nature and the county's forest preserves.

Six red stars on the flag symbolize the founding of Cook County, founding of Cook County Health, founding of Cook County Department of Public Health, founding of the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center, and the importance of townships and local government. And the color of the stars represents the color of social change.

It was important that the flag meet vexillological standards (vexillology is the study of flags), namely that the design be simple, meaningful and easy to remember, with only a few colors and no words.

A total of 297 different flag designs were submitted by students from 40 high schools.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.