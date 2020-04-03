disney+ streaming service

Walt Disney Studios announces new release dates, 'Artemis Fowl' to debut on Disney Plus

By Andrea Lans
Disney has made sweeping changes to its release calendar in response to the coronavirus pandemic and movie theater closures, starting with "Artemis Fowl."

The new live-action film, which had already been pushed back from its original Aug. 9, 2019 release to May 29, 2020, will now debut exclusively on Disney Plus. While the release date has not been specified, President of Content and Marketing at Disney+ Ricky Strauss said that "Artemis Fowl" will be "the perfect addition to Disney+'s summer lineup."

Based on the 2001 Eoin Colfer novel, the film follows Ferdia Shaw as 12-year-old Artemis Fowl Jr., the youngest in a family of criminal masterminds who sets out on a journey to discover the truth about his father's disappearance.

In addition, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures announced the following changes to their motion picture lineup:

  • "Mulan" (Disney) previously dated on 3/27/20 moves to 7/24/20
  • "The French Dispatch" (Fox Searchlight) previously dated on 7/24/20 moves to 10/16/20
  • "Black Widow" (Disney) previously dated on 5/1/20 moves to 11/6/20
  • "Free Guy" (20th Century Fox) previously dated on 7/3/20 moves to 12/11/20
  • "The Eternals" (Disney) previously dated on 11/6/20 moves to 2/12/21
  • "Bob's Burgers" (20th Century Fox) previously dated on 7/17/20 moves to 4/9/21
  • "Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" (Disney) previously dated on 2/12/21 moves to 5/7/21
  • "Jungle Cruise" (Disney) previously dated on 7/24/20 moves to 7/30/21
  • "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" (Disney) previously dated on 5/7/21 moves to 11/5/21
  • "Thor: Love and Thunder" (Disney) previously dated on 11/5/21 moves to 2/18/22
  • "Captain Marvel 2" (Disney) previously dated on 7/29/22 moves to 7/8/22
  • "Untitled Indiana Jones" (Disney) previously dated on 7/9/21 moves to 7/29/22


Disney has also released "Frozen 2" and Pixar's "Onward" on the streaming service ahead of schedule to entertain and bring joy to families amid the health crisis.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
