Politics

New Indiana state laws ban drivers holding phones, raise marriage age requirements starting July 1

By Tom Davies
INDIANAPOLIS -- Using a handheld cellphone while driving will become illegal in Indiana under a new state law taking effect this week.

The move aimed at combating distracted driving is among numerous laws going onto the books Wednesday. It was approved by the state Legislature this year.

Other new laws include tougher penalties on stores that sell smoking or vaping products to anyone younger than 21 years, and a requirement that anyone younger than 18 obtain a judge's permission before getting married.

The new driving law allows cellphone use by motorists only with hands-free or voice-operated technology, except in emergencies.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsindianadistracted drivingcellphone distractionstechnologylawsu.s. & worlddriving
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 3, seriously injured in West Englewood shooting: police
Minimum wage in Illinois increases July 1
1 suspect in custody in case of missing Fort Hood soldier
VIDEO: Police called on Black family swimming at NC hotel
'Dreadhead Cowboy' spreads positivity in Chicago
Illinois casinos reopen
$1.5 B in unclaimed tax refunds must be claimed this month
Show More
Little evidence that George Floyd protests spread coronavirus
Professional dancer with scoliosis spreads awareness
VIDEO: Texas mother attacked while unloading groceries
White Sox, Cubs report for training; What to know about 2020 season
Illinois COVID-19 cases stable as infections surge across US
More TOP STORIES News