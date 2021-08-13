school shooting

Student detained after shooting at Albuquerque school kills 1

EMBED <>More Videos

Student detained after shooting at Albuquerque school

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -- One student was killed and another was taken into custody Friday after a shooting at a middle school near downtown Albuquerque during the lunch hour, police said.

The gunfire at Washington Middle School marked the second shooting in Albuquerque in less than 24 hours. The city is on pace to shatter its homicide record this year, having already matched within the first eight months of the year the previous annual high of 80 homicides set in 2019.

Albuquerque Public Schools Superintendent Scott Elder said during a new conference with police that it was a terrible day for the school district and for the whole community.

"I want to send out my thoughts and prayers to all of our students, all of our families that are impacted by this horrible event," he said.

Albuquerque police Deputy Commander Kyle Hartsock described the shooting as an isolated incident between the two students, who were believed to be about 13 years old. He said a school resource officer ran toward the two boys after gunfire erupted and prevented any other violence.

Hartsock said investigators were trying to determine how the student obtained the gun and what may have prompted the shooting. He said other students will be interviewed as detectives try to piece together what happened.

The school was locked down and parents were asked to pick up their children.

Friday marked the third day of classes for Albuquerque's public school district. While students won't return until Tuesday, Elder said the school staff will be making preparations to ensure students have access to counseling and any other support services they need.

"Of course it's extremely difficult," he said of something like this happening so early in the school year. "There's a lot of pressure in the community. People are nervous. It was a terrible incident that happened between two people. It should have never happened. ... This shouldn't happen in the community. It certainly shouldn't happen at a school."

Police said more officers will be present when students return, hoping to provide a sense of security and in case students have any more information about the shooting.

Gunfire also rang out Thursday night at a sports bar and restaurant near a busy Albuquerque shopping district. Police said one person was killed and three were injured after someone pulled out a gun during a fight.

No arrests have been made in that case. Investigators were reviewing surveillance video and interviewing witnesses.

Authorities identified the man who was killed as Lawrence Anzures, a 30-year old boxer from Albuquerque.

"Any small piece of information can help in turning this into a prosecutable case so that the family and friends of Lawrence can get the justice they deserve," Hartsock said.

While standing at an intersection near the school, top police officials were asked by reporters about the ongoing violence in Albuquerque. The city for years has had problems with high crime rates, but the officials pointed to other cities across the U.S. that are now also seeing increases.

"I think it takes not only police, but the community as well to do something about this problem and address it head on," said Deputy Chief Eric Garcia. "Right now, this is a community issue. It's not just a police issue. We all have to work together."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new mexicoschool shootingstudent diesu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SCHOOL SHOOTING
Teacher says she hugged school shooter after disarming her
Parkland massacre: Victims remembered 3 years later
Remembering Sandy Hook victims 8 years after shooting
Dixon HS shooting suspect deemed fit to stand trial
TOP STORIES
Suspect in CPD officer killing was out of jail after hit-and-run
Math shows 100% vaccination rate is not enough to stop Delta
Chicago speed cameras issue more than 1M tickets in 4 months
IL reports 3,479 COVID cases, 20 deaths
In-home COVID vaccines available to all Chicagoans
Chicago's Bud Billiken parade is back after pandemic hiatus
Two organizations provide COVID vaccine to the unvaccinated
Show More
CPS to require COVID vaccine for all employees
Challenges of being a partially deaf news photojournalist
Murder hornets Washington: 1st live insect of 2021 in US spotted
Chicago Weather: Clear to partly cloudy
July was the world's hottest month ever
More TOP STORIES News