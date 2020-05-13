Society

Tips on petting dogs, social distancing, wedding RSVPs from a social etiquette expert in COVID-19 era

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- As interactions with people change, so does social etiquette.

That includes things like petting someone's dog or tipping on takeout.

Sharon Schweitzer, an international etiquette expert, joined ABC 7 Chicago remotely Wednesday to talk about changing societal cues.

"We're seeing our social norms evolve right before us," Schweitzer said.

She advised moving your dog away from others while walking to avoid any unwanted pets.

If you're invited to a wedding and can no longer attend, be sure to change your RSVP quickly, Schweitzer said.

She also said to tip as much as you can, even when ordering out, amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
