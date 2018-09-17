MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (WLS) --A southern Illinois judge has granted a new trial for a man convicted of murdering a Southern Illinois University student in 2014.
Gaege Bethune, now 23, was accused of killing 19-year-old Pravin Varughese, a native of Morton Grove. Bethune was found guilty of first degree murder in June.
Varughese's body was found in a wooded area and the original cause of death was ruled to be hypothermia.
Authorities said Bethune was the last person to see the SIU sophomore alive. Bethune said he did offer Varughese a ride home from a party but claimed Varughese started a fight and left the vehicle.
Initially police did not suspect foul play and no charges were filed. However, Varughese's family commissioned a second autopsy that revealed head injuries and defensive wounds.
Prosecutors alleged that Bethune caused head injuries that left Varughese disoriented and led to his death by hypothermia.
Bethune's defense attorney argued that there was no evidence to prove that claim.
Varughese's mother Lovely said the family is ready to face the new trial.
"No matter what takes, we have to put this behind us," she said. "So right now he's out on bail again. The charges did not change. The charge is still there. So he's not a free man."