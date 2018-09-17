New trial ordered for man convicted in 2014 murder of SIU student Pravin Varughese

EMBED </>More Videos

A southern Illinois judge has granted a new trial for a man convicted of murdering a Southern Illinois University student in 2014.

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (WLS) --
A southern Illinois judge has granted a new trial for a man convicted of murdering a Southern Illinois University student in 2014.

Gaege Bethune, now 23, was accused of killing 19-year-old Pravin Varughese, a native of Morton Grove. Bethune was found guilty of first degree murder in June.

Varughese's body was found in a wooded area and the original cause of death was ruled to be hypothermia.

Authorities said Bethune was the last person to see the SIU sophomore alive. Bethune said he did offer Varughese a ride home from a party but claimed Varughese started a fight and left the vehicle.

Initially police did not suspect foul play and no charges were filed. However, Varughese's family commissioned a second autopsy that revealed head injuries and defensive wounds.

Prosecutors alleged that Bethune caused head injuries that left Varughese disoriented and led to his death by hypothermia.

Bethune's defense attorney argued that there was no evidence to prove that claim.

Varughese's mother Lovely said the family is ready to face the new trial.

"No matter what takes, we have to put this behind us," she said. "So right now he's out on bail again. The charges did not change. The charge is still there. So he's not a free man."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murdercollege studentverdicttrialIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trial of Officer Jason Van Dyke begins
Carson's returns online weeks after closing doors
Amazon Go store opens in Chicago
Elgin elementary school will be closed Tuesday due to mold
Judge allows Lincoln Towing to operate while pursuing appeal
Metra meets major Positive Train Control milestone
4 things to know about the newest Chicago Bears
Lawsuit claims CPS teachers failed to report alleged sexual abuse by student
Show More
3 new bishops ordained in Chicago
Diver who helped with Thai cave rescue sues Elon Musk
Grandfather who rescued grandson, 7, during house fire on Chicago's East Side dies
'Stranger Things' star David Harbour officiates Illinois wedding
More News