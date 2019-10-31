New video of Cuba Gooding, Jr. shows alleged touching with NYC server

NEW YORK -- New video from TMZ appears to show actor Cuba Gooding, Jr. touching a server at TAO nightclub in Manhattan.

The server claims he pinched her and says she told Gooding not to touch her.

She says he replied by saying, "Aw, that's no fun," and insisted that he touched her back.

This is the second of three similar incidents involving the Oscar-nominated actor.

Meantime, he'll be back in a Lower Manhattan courtroom Thursday to answer to a new charge.

A grand jury indicted the 51-year-old on a charge stemming from an incident with a third woman.

Gooding's attorney saying the new accuser is just "one more splinter that comes out of the woodwork" when a celebrity is charged.

He says Gooding has not committed a crime and will plead not guilty.
