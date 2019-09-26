New video shows man opening fire inside Southwest Side store, injuring clerk

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A clerk is recovering from gunshot wounds after longtime customer opened fire inside the Southwest Side store Wednesday.

A man with a gun in his waistband walked into J.J. Peppers Food Store in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The clerk told ABC7 that he asked the man to put his shirt over the gun because he didn't want customers seeing it.

They then proceeded to exchange a few words before the shooter opened fire and hit the 50-year-old clerk in his calf. The counter's bulletproof glass saved the man's life as another round only grazed his chest.

Other customers in the store crouched and cowered, hiding in a snack aisle.

One witness said he believed there were at least nine shots fired.

The shooter then left the store, got into his car and fired shots through the front window.

Police said the alleged shooter fled to a residence at 73rd and Francisco.

A SWAT team responded and shut off access to the area during an tense standoff. The man was eventually arrested.

The store has since reopened for business amid the cleanup of broken glass. Workers are thankful the injuries weren't worse, but they're still confused as to why a longtime customer would have opened fire on them.

The clerk is reportedly doing well and expected to survive.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
