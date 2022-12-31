New Year's Day 2023: Here is a list of what's open and closed

Many of us will close out 2022 with celebrations that stretch well into the wee hours of New Year's Day.
But when Jan. 1, 2023 gets underway, we'll just as likely return to familiar routines and habits -- caffeine? -- and even add in some new resolutions, like a morning walk or healthier eating.
If that's the case, there are several grocery chains, drug stores and restaurant chains nationwide open for business on Jan 1, 2023.
But check hours of operation at your local store. Several will have modified hours and are either opening later or closing earlier on New Year's Day.
Also, with January 1, 2023 falling on a Sunday, for most federal employees, Monday, January 2, will be treated as a paid holiday. This means post offices, government offices and banks will be closed on Monday.
Stores open on New Year's Day
What's closed
