New Year's Day 2023: Here is a list of what's open and closed

Several stores will have modified hours on Jan. 1

ByParija Kavilanz, CNNWire
Saturday, December 31, 2022 4:29PM
Many of us will close out 2022 with celebrations that stretch well into the wee hours of New Year's Day.

But when Jan. 1, 2023 gets underway, we'll just as likely return to familiar routines and habits -- caffeine? -- and even add in some new resolutions, like a morning walk or healthier eating.

If that's the case, there are several grocery chains, drug stores and restaurant chains nationwide open for business on Jan 1, 2023.

But check hours of operation at your local store. Several will have modified hours and are either opening later or closing earlier on New Year's Day.

Also, with January 1, 2023 falling on a Sunday, for most federal employees, Monday, January 2, will be treated as a paid holiday. This means post offices, government offices and banks will be closed on Monday.

Stores open on New Year's Day

Grocery stores:

  • Whole Foods
  • Safeway
  • Albertsons
  • Wegmans
  • Kroger
  • Stop & Shop

    • Drug stores:

  • CVS (pharmacy hours will vary based on location)
  • Walgreens (pharmacies closed on Jan.1)
  • Rite Aid

    • Discounters:

  • Walmart
  • Target
  • BJ's
  • Dollar General
  • Five Below (check for modified store hours)

    • Department stores:

  • Nordstrom
  • JC Penney
  • Kohl's
  • Macy's
  • Marshalls
  • TJ Maxx (check for modified store hours)

    • Home improvement and home goods stores:

  • Lowe's
  • Bed, Bath & Beyond
  • IKEA

    • What's closed

  • USPS: Local post offices will be open on New Year's Eve. Post offices will be closed on Jan. 1 and Jan. 2. Mail will not be picked up and will not be delivered.
  • FedEx: Ground and Express services are closed on Jan. 1. On Jan. 2, ground service is open but express service is closed.
  • Government offices are closed on Jan. 2.
  • Banks: Most banks typically follow the federal holiday calendar. This means teller services will be closed.
  • New York Stock Exchange closed on Jan. 2

    • Stores

  • Costco closed on Jan 1
  • Trader Joe's closed on Jan 1
  • Aldi closed on Jan 1
  • Sam's Club closed on Jan 1
