ABC7 presents: Countdown Chicago 2022, longest-running New Year's Eve show in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As we look forward to bidding farewell to 2021, ABC 7's New Year's Eve special, a Chicago tradition for the past 30 years, will carry on the celebration! "COUNTDOWN CHICAGO," the city's longest-running and most popular local New Year's Eve show, will once again ring in the new year with music, dancing, comedy and performances, Friday, Dec. 31, at 11:25 p.m.
"COUNTDOWN CHICAGO" was one of the most-watched local programs in Chicago in 2021 and the party continues this New Year's Eve. Val Warner and Ryan Chiaverini will team up at the ABC 7 studios to capture the anticipation and excitement the new year brings, joined by Hosea Sanders who will showcase one of the original Chicago-style house music DJs, Alan King. King, who practices law by day and deejays by night, will offer his perspective on the new movie, "The Woodstock of House," documenting the cultural and musical phenomenon Chicago can claim as its own.
In what has now become appointment TV, Terrell Brown and Cheryl Scott will open the show with one of their spectacular dance productions lighting up State Street and recalling the '90s with a mix of great music from the decade. This is the fourth year Cheryl and Terrell have paired up to dance their way into the New Year. The atmosphere will electrify when Chicago's own The Boy Band Night performs boy band favorites. The band's repertoire of hits from The Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC, New Kids On The Block, Boys II Men and One Direction promises to inspire some sing along moments at home.
Counting down to midnight with a giant pierogi? Times Square has nothing on this annual local New Year's Eve event. Media personalities Kenzie & Roman will be out in Whiting, Indiana, to cover the pierogi drop and will profile the Whiting "Buscias," a fun group of ladies who sing, dance and dress up as your favorite Polish grandma.
Additionally, Chicago comedians know nothing cures the pandemic blues like a good laugh. Comedians Correy Bell, Chelsea Hood and Adam Grabowski will roast 2021, Chicago style. Revelers will also find out the innovative way the Palos Park Police Department is helping their citizens stay safe. And as always, ABC 7 will be ringing in the New Year with Chicago's grand finale, New Year's Eve fireworks.
Dec. 31, 1991, marked the beginning of ABC 7's annual broadcast of New Year's Eve specials
Justyna Syska is the executive producer of "ABC 7 PRESENTS: COUNTDOWN CHICAGO 2022."
About ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago
ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago is the No. 1 local news source and most-watched television station in Chicago. With top-rated daily newscasts spanning decades and the largest social media presence in the market with more than 2.6 million Facebook followers, ABC7 Eyewitness News provides breaking news, investigative reporting, weather, politics, traffic and sports in the multiplatform space toChicago, the suburbs and northwest Indiana. Named Best News Operation by the Associated Press for four consecutive years, ABC 7 Eyewitness News produces "Chicago Proud," a series of features that spotlights everyday heroes in and around Chicago.The station also produces the highest-rated New Year's Eve special in Chicago, holiday kickoff special "The Magnificent Mile Lights Festival," syndicated to a national audience, as well as the award-winning program series "Our Chicago," which showcases the city's diversity and highlights contributions in the Black, Hispanic, Asian, LGBTQ+ communities, among others.Every Friday, Windy City Weekend, entertains while giving Chicagoans everything they need to know about what's happening in the city. ABC 7 is the only Chicago station producing and broadcasting parades representing Chicago's rich cultural history. In addition to producing town halls focused on current social issues, the station has a long and proud tradition of broadcasting political candidate debates keeping Chicago's electorate informed.ABC7's outreach efforts include annual partnerships with the Red Cross for life-saving blood drives, one of the biggest one-day drives in the country and, most recently, spearheading an effort to raise more than $1.5 million for area food pantries.
