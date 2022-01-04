Quick Tip

New Year's resolution to save money? Here's how you can improve your finances in 2022

By and Ann Pistone
Tips to improve your finances in 2022

If your New Year's resolution is to improve your finances you're not alone. Nearly half of Americans set the goal to save more money in 2021.

Taking action now is the best way to make sure you are financially prepared for 2022.

Charles Schwab Chicago has expert tips to ensure you start the New Year off on the right financial foot:

  • Diversify your assets: Inflation is expected to continue in 2022, ensure you diversify your stocks, 401k, and other assets to be better protected financially.


  • Have an extra savings account: Healthy financial strategies include savings goals. Opening a short-term CD or money market account might allow for more interest earned, while keeping your savings safe and easily accessible.


  • Give to charity! Start giving in 2022 for the following year's tax deductions.


