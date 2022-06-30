Woman walking with baby stroller shot to death in New York City

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=12002598" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The husband of Rosa Chocho spoke exclusively with Eyewitness News reporter Lucy Yang after a brutal subway attack in Queens left his wife with a broken jaw.

NEW YORK CITY -- A woman was killed after she was shot in the head while pushing a baby stroller on the Upper East Side Wednesday night.Police say the incident happened on Lexington Avenue and East 95th Street around 8:25 p.m.A preliminary investigation shows a 20-year-old victim was pushing a 3-month-old baby in a stroller when a man, wearing all black, hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants, walked up from behind and shot the woman once in the head at point blank range.She was taken to Metropolitan Hospital, where she died about an hour later.Police say the baby was also rushed to the hospital, but was unharmed.The shooter fled the scene, traveling eastbound on East 95th Street.New York Mayor Eric Adams spoke at the scene of the incident after he spent the day addressing the proliferation of guns on city streets."When a mother is pushing a baby carriage down the block and is shot at point blank range, it shows just how this national problem is impacting families," Adams said. "We are going to find this person that is guilty of this horrific crime. We are going to find him and bring him to justice."No arrests have been made so far. The investigation is ongoing.