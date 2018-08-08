New York congressman arrested on insider trading charges

BENJAMIN SIEGEL
On June 22, 2017 Rep. Chris Collins, R-NY, was at the White House for the annual Congressional picnic when he received an email.

The chief executive of Innate Immunotherapeutics had "bad news to report," according to court records. A multiple sclerosis drug the Australian firm had been developing failed a clinical test.

Collins, who served on the company's board of directors, replied "Wow. Makes no sense. How are these results even possible???"

A minute later, according to court records, Collins began a series of phone calls to his son Cameron to tip him off to the test results "anticipating Cameron Collins would use it to trade and tip others."

The test results were made public four days later and Innate stock dropped 92 percent. By then, however, Collins, his son and his son's future father-in-law had avoided $768,000 in losses.

A grand jury returned an indictment charging the trio with insider trading. The men surrendered to the FBI in New York and were awaiting an arraignment in federal court in Manhattan, where prosecutors planned a noon news conference.

"We will answer the charges filed against Congressman Collins in court and will mount a vigorous defense to clear his good name," a statement from his attorneys said. "We are confident he will be completely vindicated and exonerated."

Collins, who represents the swath of suburbs between Buffalo and Rochester, was the first U.S. Congressman to endorse Donald Trump's candidacy. He remains a staunch Trump ally.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
Woman shot in head fleeing Englewood attempted robbery
Man fatally shot while sitting in car in Fuller Park
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Ivanka Trump to promote worker training in Illinois
Back 2 School Illinois holding school supplies giveaway
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Show More
Does everything Javier Baez brings add up to an MVP?
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
Cows corner fleeing suspect in Florida field
Fetus found on plane result of teen's miscarriage
New home videos show Mollie Tibbetts dancing, laughing
More News