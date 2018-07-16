New York State trooper shot dead had 'his whole life before him': Governor

EMILY SHAPIRO
A young New York State Police trooper with "his whole life before him" was gunned down early Monday while responding to a report of a suicidal person barricaded inside a home, the governor said.

When Trooper Nicholas Clark responded to the call at about 3:30 a.m., Steven Kiley shot and killed him, the New York State Police said.

Kiley, 43, was later found dead from an apparent gunshot wound inside the home in Steuben County, near the Pennsylvania state line, police said.

Clark, 29, of Troupsburg, New York, is survived by his mother, father and brother, police said.

"To the Clark family, to his mother, his father, his brother, we hope you find peace in this senseless act of violence," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a news conference Monday. "A 29-year-old trooper, a stellar trooper with an extraordinary record, his whole life before him. Great athlete. Well accomplished. He wanted to do one thing -- which was help people."

"This is one situation that I've gone through before," Cuomo continued. "Thirteen troopers lost in five years. There's no answer. There's no point. It's just sad and painful."

Every day is dangerous for police, Cuomo said, from domestic violence incidents to storms to potential terrorism.

"To the state police and to all police officers in this state," Cuomo said, "I want them to know that every person in the state of New York has nothing but respect for them, trust in them, and love for them and their families."

"We know the danger that you put yourself in every day when you leave the house," the governor said. "We know the fear that is in your families' heart when you're out there. And we truly and deeply appreciate the risk that you take to keep our families safe."

Flags on all state government buildings will be flown at half-staff, Cuomo said.

New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, New York Sen. Chuck Schumer and New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood were among those who offered their condolences on Twitter.

The death of Trooper Nicholas Clark is a terrible loss for all of New York. Our thoughts are with his loved ones and the @NYSPolice on this difficult day.

- NY AG Underwood (@NewYorkStateAG) July 2, 2018ABC News' Aaron Katersky contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
No bail for Indiana sex abuse suspect
New Chicago sculpture honors Special Olympics' 50th anniversary
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Trump: New Air Force One getting patriotic makeover
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Owners of Gold Pyramid House in Wadsworth hope to rebuild after fire
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018
Mom blames teen's death on packaging for Reese's Chips Ahoy cookies
More News